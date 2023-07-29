Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: Media Can't Ignore a Biden Impeachment

Member of the House Ways and Means Committee Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., told Newsmax that the mainstream media can't ignore an impeachment trial of President Joe Biden.

Tenney spoke on "Saturday Report" abut recent developments such as two IRS whistleblowers' testifying that their investigation of Hunter Biden was hamstrung; the release of the FBI FD-1023 form from Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley's office, which points to an alleged pay-for-play scheme with the "Bidens" and a Ukrainian energy executive; and the fallout regarding the first son's plea deal, which allegedly suggests political coordination with the court system.

"I think what we have to do is begin this impeachment," she said.

The congresswoman's charge suggested that the mounting evidence of corruption stacking against Joe Biden could be so damning that it could force the Democratic National Committee to pull their support of him as their 2024 presidential nominee.

"Here's the thing that I think is really important," Tenney told host Joe Pinion, "this was not all of sudden Hunter Biden being this entrepreneur and getting out there and getting on these boards and getting involved. ... There would be no Hunter Biden involved in boards and making money and traveling" to China in 2013 "on Air Force Two ... and weeks later getting a multimillion-dollar deal" unless "Joe Biden was the vice president."

Tenney's comment refers to a matter The Hill reported on back in 2018, which reads: "Hunter Biden, who arrived in China aboard Air Force Two alongside the vice president and the rest of the U.S. delegation, was at the time in control of Rosemont Seneca Partners LLC., a private equity firm that would go on to strike a deal with the state-owned Bank of China to create a $1 billion joint investment fund."

"Do you think that they never talked about it on Air Force Two?" Tenney asked. "Do you think this guy Hunter Biden, who lives in the White House with the president, isn't talking about his business deals?

"He wouldn't be on the Burisma board," Tenney continued. "Joe Biden wouldn't know anything about the prosecutor that he demanded get fired in exchange for a billion dollars — which is all caught on tape. He had a telephone call that said, 'Oh, you know, I think we're in the clear on this.'

"I mean ... I don't think that the American public are going to buy this, and I think what we have to do is begin this impeachment.

"When you get to the impeachment," she added, "and the people have to see it, and the other networks have to cover it, people are going to go, 'Wow, this is really bad!'

"I think what might happen if we expose them," the congresswoman continued, "[is] I think the Democrats may actually pull Joe Biden out as their nominee, and that puts them in a tough spot."

