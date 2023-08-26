×
Tags: joe biden | impeachment inquiry | september | congress

Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: 'Hell Yes, Better Be' a Biden Impeachment Inquiry

By    |   Saturday, 26 August 2023 01:48 PM EDT

There had better be an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden given the mounting evidence of corruption, Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., told Newsmax.

Speaking on "Saturday Report," Burchett said, "They're going after [former President Donald] Trump on a RICO charge," the state of Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, meanwhile "you literally have President [Joe] Biden receiving close to — over — $20 million, his family over $20 million that we're not even sure he was taxed on. He created multiple, multiple corporations — shell corporations — just to run that money through."

When asked if the House would launch an impeachment inquiry into the president following their return in September, the congressman responded, "Excuse my language, but hell yes. There better be.

"I talked to Speaker [Kevin] McCarthy yesterday," Burchett added. "I believe he understands the nature of this."

When asked by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on his program "Verdict with Ted Cruz," how much it would cost to buy a U.S. president, the chair of the House Oversight Committee, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., who is leading the probe into the Biden family's foreign dealings, responded, "I would say at this point, probably $20 million."

In August, Comer released two memos [1, 2] linking payments to the Biden family stemming from Russia, Kazakhstan, and Ukraine.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

