Ric Grenell to Newsmax: Hunter Probe Stopped With Joe

There's a "drastic difference" between CNN trying to influence an active investigation into former President Donald Trump and an IRS whistleblower reporting after the fact of Hunter Biden's leaked plea deal that someone from up high blocked the pursuit of documents leading to President Joe Biden, former acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell told Newsmax.

Speaking to the notion of a "two-tiered justice system," Grenell told "American Agenda" that if you look at" IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley and the timing of his testimony, "you see a drastic difference between" CNN playing a leaked audiotape of former President Donald Trump discussing with his "staffer" the Department of Defense's efforts to pin an invasion of Iran on him. "They're trying to influence an investigation from [the Department of Justice]."

Grenell added that the cable news network was trying to sway public opinion on Trump's case while simultaneously distract from the Bidens.

"They are not waiting for this video, this audiotape, to be presented in court at an appropriate time. They're leaking it early. The whistleblower for the Hunter Biden-Joe Biden case waited until the process was completed. This whistleblower has a lot of credibility because he didn't come forward and try to influence the process," Grenell said.

"I like the fact that he waited on the process. He waited patiently. He wanted to see if the process would work. And now he's coming forward to say that the process didn't work. And here's why. To me, that's a lot of credibility."

On Tuesday, CBS published an interview with Shapley, during which the 14-year veteran of the agency claimed that U.S. Attorney David Weiss, who was overseeing the Hunter Biden case, was blocked from pursuing leads into President Biden.

"I would say that they limited certain investigative leads that could have potentially provided information on the president of the United States," Shapley said.

Later in Newsmax's interview with Grenell, the former intelligence head reported how, in California, a cohort of people walked out of the room during a ceremony where he was being honored. Grenell derided the spectacle, saying that the group was acting hypocritical for praising only diversity of identity while denigrating diversity of thought.

