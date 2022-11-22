Rep. Brady to Newsmax: Biden's 'Cruel' Economy Damaging

Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, said the Biden administration is being "very dismissive" about the inflationary costs associated with Thanksgiving week, the December holidays, and the looming threat of a brutally cold winter.

The Texas Republican also said it is poor optics that Biden will be vacationing on the ritzy Nantucket Island on Thanksgiving weekend, while Americans who've been "hurt by the Biden economy" are tightening their belts for what's likely coming next.

"Most working families would tell you it's a very cruel economy right now," Brady said Tuesday on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now."

Brady said Americans are being crushed by the rising holiday costs with gasoline, groceries, hotels, and rental cars.

"It's the ongoing burden of these high prices," said Brady, who added that many American families are skipping meals, dipping into savings, and losing a chunk of their purchasing power — compared to the Trump economy from a few years ago.

Brady added: "Lots of Americans are worried about whether they'll have a job [moving forward], because the Biden economy — which includes the Biden inflation — is just so damaging to real Americans."

The real crisis could be coming in a few weeks, warns Brady, with families being forced to choose between putting food on the table and meeting energy costs.

"I worry this winter could be very cruel to a lot of families," said Brady, in terms of heating their homes, having enough gasoline to get around in bad weather, and being able to stretch their food dollar even further. "But the president just says, You've got to live with it."

Brady said a Republican-controlled House chamber, which convenes Jan. 3, will curb the Democrats' "out-of-control" spending.

Republicans also will tout free-market programs which promote job growth and more technological innovations.

"Will the president work with us to help ease this cruel economy? I wouldn't bet so," Brady said.

