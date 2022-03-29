×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Biden Administration | Newsmax TV | joe biden | gaffes | worldstage | steve scalise

Rep. Scalise to Newsmax: Nobody on 'World Stage' Knows What Biden Means

(Newsmax/"The Chris Salcedo Show")

By    |   Tuesday, 29 March 2022 08:16 PM

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., says that people have a hard time understanding President Joe Biden, who, as the congressman cites, is supposed to serve as a representative for the United States on the "world stage."

Pointing to a history of Biden's gaffes, Scalise told Newsmax, "this is a major liability."

Additionally, "President Biden's foreign policy has been a major liability," Scalise said in his "The Chris Salcedo Show" appearance. "You go back to Ukraine, the weakness he has shown on the world stage his entire presidency has really given a signal to all of the bad guys around the world. Whether it's Putin, look at [the President of the People's Republic of China] Xi [Jinping], look [how] they're trying to negotiate with Iran right now to get a nuclear weapon and using Russia to help negotiate."

Pointing to a gaffe regarding Biden's comments on removing Putin, Scalise adds, "it's really hurtful when he says things like this. Nobody knows what he means. Our allies around the world don't even know what he means."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349,  FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., says that people have a hard time understanding President Joe Biden, who, as the congressman cites, is supposed to serve as a representative for the United States on the "world stage."
joe biden, gaffes, worldstage, steve scalise
260
2022-16-29
Tuesday, 29 March 2022 08:16 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved