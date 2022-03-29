Rep. Scalise to Newsmax: Nobody on 'World Stage' Knows What Biden Means

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., says that people have a hard time understanding President Joe Biden, who, as the congressman cites, is supposed to serve as a representative for the United States on the "world stage."

Pointing to a history of Biden's gaffes, Scalise told Newsmax, "this is a major liability."

Additionally, "President Biden's foreign policy has been a major liability," Scalise said in his "The Chris Salcedo Show" appearance. "You go back to Ukraine, the weakness he has shown on the world stage his entire presidency has really given a signal to all of the bad guys around the world. Whether it's Putin, look at [the President of the People's Republic of China] Xi [Jinping], look [how] they're trying to negotiate with Iran right now to get a nuclear weapon and using Russia to help negotiate."

Pointing to a gaffe regarding Biden's comments on removing Putin, Scalise adds, "it's really hurtful when he says things like this. Nobody knows what he means. Our allies around the world don't even know what he means."

