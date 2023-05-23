Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Will Use 'Extreme Measures' to Get FBI Doc

The House Oversight and Accountability Committee will use "extreme measures" to get an unclassified document purportedly containing allegations of a bribery scheme involving President Joe Biden, the committee's chair tells Newsmax.

"We're gonna go to the extreme measures to get this document," Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., said Tuesday on "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "I've already subpoenaed for the document, and [FBI Director] Christopher Wray has basically turned his nose up in the air; and he's going to see what power tools that Congress has at our disposal."

Comer did not specify what those tools were or what the "extreme measures were, but in an earlier interview told Fox News that the FBI leadership doesn't "respect anyone in Congress."

The subpoena for the document that alleges Biden's role in a bribery scheme when he was vice president was issued on May 3 with a deadline of noon on May 10 for compliance. The document still had not been turned over as of Tuesday.

Asked by Newsmax earlier Tuesday as to why the document has not been given to the committee, the FBI responded:

"An FD-1023 form is used by FBI agents to record unverified reporting by a confidential human source.

"Documenting the information does not validate it, establish its credibility, or weigh it against other information verified by the FBI.

"Revealing unverified or possibly incomplete information could harm investigations, prejudice prosecutions or judicial proceedings, unfairly violate privacy or reputations, create misimpressions in the public, or potentially identify individuals who provide information to law enforcement, placing their physical safety at risk.

"Information from confidential human sources and members of the public is critical to the work of the FBI and we are also committed to protecting the confidentiality of anyone who comes forward."

Nevertheless, Comer told Newsmax, "I will get those documents. And the thing about those documents is what they allege was alleged years before anyone knew about the shell companies and all of the money from the foreign nationals that was being wired through the shell companies to the Biden family. What we've uncovered in the last few weeks wasn't known until recently, so this allegation was made years before anyone knew, so it fits a pattern that the Bidens have been doing ... with what they did in Romania."

