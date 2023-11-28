×
Tags: joe biden | failing | u.s. | troops | ron desantis | 2024 election | middle east

DeSantis to Newsmax: Biden Failing Troops

Tuesday, 28 November 2023 10:13 PM EST

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told Newsmax on Tuesday that President Joe Biden is failing United States troops.

Appearing on "Eric Bolling The Balance," DeSantis says, speaking to reports of attacks on U.S. troops in the Middle East, "is if you have troops in harm's way and someone takes a pot shot at 'em, you gotta respond with sufficient force so that you're deterring that from happening in the future."

"I think what Biden's doing is basically going through the motions. He's inviting more attacks on our troops. A lot of these troops, I'm not even sure what their core mission is?"

"So you have to act in ways," DeSantis continues, "that deter rather than invite attacks against your troops. Biden's failing our troops. And he's failing the country."

When asked about a pre-emptive strike on Iran, DeSantis responded, "I don't know about that."

The United States maintains a secret military base in Israel, known as Site 512, located deep within Israel's Negev desert, approximately 20 miles from Gaza.

"On October 7, however," according to a report from The Intercept, "when thousands of Hamas rockets were launched, Site 512 saw nothing — because it is focused on Iran, more than 700 miles away."

Moreover, a report from Fox News states, while citing from an anonymous defense official, "that there have now been 46 attacks on American military bases since Oct. 17 – about a week after Hamas launched its war on Israel."

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


joe biden, failing, u.s., troops, ron desantis, 2024 election, middle east, iran
Tuesday, 28 November 2023 10:13 PM
