Alek Skarlatos to Newsmax: Biden Cutting Back Drilling Means Things Will Get Worse

(Newsmax/"Prime News")

By    |   Monday, 07 November 2022 10:47 PM EST

Retired Army National Guard Alek Skarlatos, who is running for the House in Oregon, told Newsmax that President Joe Biden's Sunday outburst for "no more drilling" means things will only get worse.

Speaking to Monday's "Prime News" on issues such as crime and inflation, Skarlatos says, "the more concerning thing is, I mean, Joe Biden talking about cutting back even more on drilling."

The retired guardsman adds, "if we can't flip a lot of these, you know, Democrat-leaning seats, for instance the governor's race in Oregon, if they can still hold that seat, they're going to take that as a license to do whatever they want."

But speculating on if Democrats can retain control of their seats, Skarlatos says they will run with their "agenda. And things are only going to get worse. And I think we're seeing the veil slip a little bit from the president."

According to CNSNews on Sunday, while speaking at Sarah Lawrence College in Yonkers, New York, the president paused for a moment before shouting, "No more drilling!"

"There is no more drilling. I haven't formed any new drilling!"

