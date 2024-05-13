Trump Pollster to Newsmax: Biden's Numbers Disastrous

President Joe Biden continues to post terrible poll numbers less than six months out from Election Day, pollster Jim McLaughlin told Newsmax on Monday.

McLaughlin, a pollster for former President Donald Trump's campaign, said on "Newsline," he was not surprised by the latest New York Times-Siena poll that shows Trump leading in most battleground states.

"He has a 61% disapproval rating in battleground states," McLaughlin said of Biden. "That's just disastrous for a Democrat running for president. Some of those battleground states, his disapproval ratings among independents was two-thirds and higher."

The New York Times poll had Trump up 6 points in Arizona, 9 points in Georgia and 13 points in Nevada.

"In those polls he was basically tied among young people and Hispanics," McLaughlin said. "It's really desperation for Democrats. It's reality. These numbers don't surprise me. I'm seeing these types of numbers for Joe Biden every day."

McLaughlin said Republicans have an embarrassment of riches when it comes to potential vice presidents.

"It's a big advantage Republicans have over the Democrats where you have Kamala Harris, who is basically impeachment insurance for Joe Biden," McLaughlin said. "Joe Biden managed to find the only person who is as unpopular and more incompetent than he is."

