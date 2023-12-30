Fred Fleitz to Newsmax: World Will Take Advantage of Biden in '24

The world is going to take advantage of President Joe Biden in an election year, ramping up aggressions before former President Donald Trump returns to the White House, according to national security expert Fred Fleitz on Newsmax.

"I think in 2024, we're going to see American adversaries around the world racing to take advantage of Biden's weakness, because they believe Biden may be defeated next November and will be succeeded by a much more competent and decisive president, which my hope is will be Donald Trump," Fleitz told "Saturday Agenda."

Iran-backed militias are already attacking U.S. troops in the Middle East with impunity, according to Fleitz.

"There have been about 200 attacks on U.S. troops in Iraq and Syria since the beginning of the Biden administration – over 100 since Oct. 7," Fleitz told host Rob Astorino.

"And we responded to maybe six or seven of them with what has been described as pinprick airstrikes.

"The Houthi rebels are firing missiles and drones at ships in the Red Sea and at Israel. We've put together a naval coalition that the Houthis are ignoring. Both the Houthis and these militias in Iraq and Syria, they are backed by Iran.

"There's no deterrence here. There's no fear or respect for the United States under Joe Biden's leadership."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com