Rep. Rosendale to Newsmax: Biden's Claim of Reduced Spending False

Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., decried that President Joe Biden's claims of reducing spending were "blatantly false," during his Tuesday appearance on Newsmax.

"There's a big spending problem in Washington D.C.," Rosendale says in his "American Agenda" appearance. "Unfortunately, it's not reserved only for the Democrats; Republicans have [had] a lot of spending as well."

"But for President Biden to come out after his party has complete control over Congress, and Senate, and the White House for the last 20 months, and to say that he is doing a good job at reducing spending is just blatantly false."

While speaking at an event on Friday, Biden said since he's been in office, his administration has "cut the deficit in half."

But according to a bipartisan committee, Biden's spending actions have increased the deficit by nearly $5 trillion through 2031.

"All said," the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget writes, "the decline in the deficit over the past fiscal year is more than entirely the result of waning COVID relief and not of historic deficit reduction by President Biden as the White House claims. In fact, the President's actions to date have increased deficits by $4.8 trillion through 2031."

"With inflation at a 40-year high and debt headed to record levels, actual deficit reduction is needed to put the country on solid fiscal ground."

The Montana congressman goes on to add that "as we enter this lame duck session," he is concerned Democrats will add more spending to the deficit.

