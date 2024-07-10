Rep. Hern to Newsmax: Biden Decline 'National Security Problem'

President Joe Biden's cognitive decline is a "national security problem," said Rep. Kevin Hern, R-Okla.

"That debate showed the rest of the world how weak a president he really is," Hern said Wednesday during an appearance on Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"The leader of the largest economy, the leader of the largest military, told the American people and told the world that he only works from like 10 to 4, and that's when he's at his best.

"Can you imagine the other countries around the world that are half a time zone away hearing that saying, Oh, we have to do is do our business when he's asleep and he won't be able to perform until the next day. It's unbelievable."

A growing list of megadonors, Hollywood elites, and several lawmakers have turned on Biden following his halting performance in the presidential debate last week.

The New York Times editorial board last week called for Biden to withdraw from the race and on Tuesday explicitly urged Democratic leadership to publicly call for Biden to step aside and unite around a new nominee in order to defeat former President Donald Trump.

Hern also said Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., should not hold off on an inherent contempt resolution against Attorney General Merrick Garland despite alleged pressure from House Speaker Mike Johnson to do so.

"Before the debate, Merrick Garland was saying, 'What use would the tapes be? There's no legitimate purpose for those.' I think it's legitimate for all Americans, regardless of party," Hern told Newsmax.

"And regardless if you care about politics, to know if the administration is telling the truth about what was said in that interview, we know parts of it said that he was holding classified documents because he had an upcoming book deal going. So, these things are important.

"You know, the Democrats are very quick to talk about nobody's above the law except for the Democrat Party and the sitting president."

