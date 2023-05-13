×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: joe biden | corruption | romania | china

Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: Is 'Compromised' White House Threatening National Security?

By    |   Saturday, 13 May 2023 11:47 AM EDT

Member of the House Oversight Committee Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., wondered aloud on Newsmax if the corruption outlined in a recent congressional memo about the Biden family threatened national security.

Burchett mentioned to "Wake Up America" that one underrated finding in the memo was a receipt from the Biden family "of money from a foreign company reportedly controlled by Gabriel Popoviciu, the subject of a criminal probe and prosecution for corruption in Romania."

"You know," Burchett said of Romania, "they have a real problem with corruption, and there's a tape of Joe Biden lecturing Romania on their corruption. Yet [the] Biden family, low and behold, received a million dollars — over a million dollars actually — through a Romanian contact who has been written up for ethics violations and things like that. So, their arrogance knows no bounds.

"This goes very deep," the congressman continued. "And I guess you really have to wonder, could this have affected our national security? Which, to me, is at the heart of all this. You wonder why a communist Chinese balloon with basically 1800s' technology [is] flying over our country, taking pictures of our secret missile silos.

"I think it's pretty clear what's going on. They [Chinese Communist Party] have an incredible amount of influence. They have infiltrated, and they have compromised this White House."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Member of the House Oversight Committee Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., wondered aloud on Newsmax if the corruption outlined in a recent congressional memo about the Biden family threatened national security.
joe biden, corruption, romania, china
266
2023-47-13
Saturday, 13 May 2023 11:47 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved