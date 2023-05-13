Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: Is 'Compromised' White House Threatening National Security?

Member of the House Oversight Committee Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., wondered aloud on Newsmax if the corruption outlined in a recent congressional memo about the Biden family threatened national security.

Burchett mentioned to "Wake Up America" that one underrated finding in the memo was a receipt from the Biden family "of money from a foreign company reportedly controlled by Gabriel Popoviciu, the subject of a criminal probe and prosecution for corruption in Romania."

"You know," Burchett said of Romania, "they have a real problem with corruption, and there's a tape of Joe Biden lecturing Romania on their corruption. Yet [the] Biden family, low and behold, received a million dollars — over a million dollars actually — through a Romanian contact who has been written up for ethics violations and things like that. So, their arrogance knows no bounds.

"This goes very deep," the congressman continued. "And I guess you really have to wonder, could this have affected our national security? Which, to me, is at the heart of all this. You wonder why a communist Chinese balloon with basically 1800s' technology [is] flying over our country, taking pictures of our secret missile silos.

"I think it's pretty clear what's going on. They [Chinese Communist Party] have an incredible amount of influence. They have infiltrated, and they have compromised this White House."

