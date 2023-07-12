Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Key Biden Whistleblowers to Testify Next Week

Rep. James Comer, chair of the House Oversight Committee, joined Newsmax on Wednesday for an exclusive announcement that next week on July 19, key whistleblowers will testify in relation to the President Joe Biden corruption case.

The whistleblowers have alleged an investigation into Hunter Biden was slow-walked by prosecutors. One of them — whose identity has been kept secret and who is referred to as "Whistleblower X," "Witness X," or "Agent X" — will be appearing publicly for the first time following earlier testimony before the House Ways and Means Committee in May.

The Kentucky Republican told "Rob Schmitt Tonight," "America is going to get to see who 'Witness X' is. And I think that both witnesses are going to have a wealth of information that they're going to be able to share with the House Oversight Committee."

The other witness Comer identified is Gary Shapley, a 14-year IRS veteran who first testified before the House Ways and Means Committee in May.

Speaking to host Rob Schmitt, Comer said: "We have bank records. We have bank violations. We have very specific tax questions to ask these whistleblowers and what we've learned from the transcript that they gave with the Ways and Means Committee.

"These two IRS employees knew a lot more than I would have ever dreamed about the Bidens and all the corruption that's taken place with all the shell companies and the various different bank accounts.

"They didn't know about all the shell companies, Rob, because they were told to stand down by the Department of Justice, but they knew about at least a third of them."

"So we've got some very specific questions," Comer continued, "and I think that America is going to get to see firsthand just how involved Joe Biden was in the family's shenanigans and just how corrupt what the Bidens were doing was."

A Wednesday press release from Comer read: "The whistleblowers will testify about the politicization and misconduct at the Department of Justice (DOJ) and Internal Revenue Service (IRS) with respect to the Hunter Biden investigation."

