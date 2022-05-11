×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: joe biden | cognitive decline | four years | democrat

Rep. Ronny Jackson to Newsmax: Biden Won't Last 4 Years

(Newsmax/''Greg Kelly Reports'')

By    |   Wednesday, 11 May 2022 09:23 PM

Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, a physician, cited on Newsmax the cognitive decline of President Joe Biden, saying that anyone can assess that he won't last four years.

"I've been saying for a long time," Jackson told "Greg Kelly Reports" on Wednesday, that "you don't need to be a doctor to diagnose this guy anymore."

"Any average American citizen can look at this man, look at his behavior, look at just the way he carries himself; the way he gets lost, confused;  he shuffles around, he looks old, he strikes out, he can't control his temper anymore; this is all evidence of cognitive decline," the congressman says. And it's "related to his age."

Jackson, who is seeking reelection this year in Texas' 13th Congressional District, asserted that the president's cognitive decline will only get worse.

"It's happening right in front of our eyes. I've been saying that since he was candidate Joe Biden, that this man is not fit to be our commander in chief and our head of state," said Jackson, who served as physician to the president from 2013 to 2018 under Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

"Even Democrats are starting to say it. And they're going to have to figure out what to do with him. He will not make it four years. He won't make it until the end of this term. This is going to get worse. It's going to get rapidly worse ...  and it's dangerous — dangerous for our country."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, a physician, cited on Newsmax the cognitive decline of President Joe Biden, saying that anyone can assess that he won't last four years.
joe biden, cognitive decline, four years, democrat
292
2022-23-11
Wednesday, 11 May 2022 09:23 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved