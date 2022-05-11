Rep. Ronny Jackson to Newsmax: Biden Won't Last 4 Years

Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, a physician, cited on Newsmax the cognitive decline of President Joe Biden, saying that anyone can assess that he won't last four years.

"I've been saying for a long time," Jackson told "Greg Kelly Reports" on Wednesday, that "you don't need to be a doctor to diagnose this guy anymore."

"Any average American citizen can look at this man, look at his behavior, look at just the way he carries himself; the way he gets lost, confused; he shuffles around, he looks old, he strikes out, he can't control his temper anymore; this is all evidence of cognitive decline," the congressman says. And it's "related to his age."

Jackson, who is seeking reelection this year in Texas' 13th Congressional District, asserted that the president's cognitive decline will only get worse.

"It's happening right in front of our eyes. I've been saying that since he was candidate Joe Biden, that this man is not fit to be our commander in chief and our head of state," said Jackson, who served as physician to the president from 2013 to 2018 under Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

"Even Democrats are starting to say it. And they're going to have to figure out what to do with him. He will not make it four years. He won't make it until the end of this term. This is going to get worse. It's going to get rapidly worse ... and it's dangerous — dangerous for our country."

