Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: Biden 'Demonizing' American Energy

Texas Republican Rep. Pat Fallon criticized President Joe Biden on Newsmax for his push for green energy.

"What Joe Biden has done vis-à-vis energy," Fallon told "The Chris Salcedo Show," "is he's ruling by — trying to, anyhow — rule by fiat and decree. Because he can't get this garbage through the Congress because of the Senate and Joe Manchin," the West Virginia centrist Democrat in the Senate.

"So what we need to be doing is unleashing the American energy sector, and instead, Joe Biden again is putting America last by demonizing them," Fallon added.

The Guardian reported on Tuesday that Biden is looking to declare a national climate emergency as temperatures soar across the United States and Europe. Last week, Biden indicated he would take steps to cut carbon emissions after Manchin, in a crucial swing vote, withdrew his support for climate legislation that Democrats had hoped would pass before leaving Washington for the August recess.

According to Politico, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced Tuesday that any plans the president may have to declare a national emergency regarding carbon emissions would not happen on Wednesday.

"This climate emergency [decision] is not going to happen tomorrow, but we still have it on the table," she said.

