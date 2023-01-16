Sen. Ron Johnson to Newsmax: Biden Docs 'Massive Diversionary Operation?'

Nothing about President Joe Biden's classified documents case makes sense, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., tells Newsmax, and the case "stinks to high heaven."

After Biden's lawyers discovered the first set of classified documents in a private office in November, most people would expect him to cooperate voluntarily and "scour every inch of [his] residences," Johnson told Monday's "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"Make sure there's no other classified documents and announce it all at once," Johnson said. "But we have this drip, drip, drip of revelations here" as more documents are found over time.

"It makes no sense, you know? Is this some massive diversionary operation against the larger wrongdoing?" he asked. "I have no idea, but to me, this entire story right here just stinks to high heaven.

"I've just got my antenna up. I'm suspicious."

Will Democrats use the case to throw Biden under the bus as he is perpetually unpopular in polling, host Rob Schmitt asked.

"Well, that might be part of what's going on here," Johnson said. "This is a way they're going to throw Joe Biden under the bus and again distract from all the other wrongdoing.

"I just sit back amazed at what is happening internally – how the mainstream media completely ignores it," he said. "The bias of the main mainstream media, how they completely ignore their own complicity in the political divide [in] this country. So again, I'm just suspicious of this entire story."

