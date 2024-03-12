Rep. Fry to Newsmax: Hur Says Biden Is Cognitively Impaired

Special counsel Robert Hur's testimony Tuesday to the House Judiciary Committee revealed two things, Rep. Russell Fry, R-S.C., told Newsmax: that President Joe Biden is currently cognitively impaired, but before such a lapse, held classified documents despite knowing it was against the law.

Returning from his committee's hearing, Fry told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," "I think the biggest, you know, revelation was, one, you confirmed Joe Biden's mental state. And obviously, I had some disagreements with Mr. Hur on the ultimate prosecutor authority."

Hur recommended in his report to United States Attorney General Merrick Garland against prosecuting Biden, based on the reasoning that a jury would find him to be a "sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory."

Fry adds, "But we know now, based on not only just the report itself, but Hur's testimony that Joe Biden, in nine different locations, kept classified documents. We know that he kept them for gratuitous purposes. He was clearly writing a book, and he believed that they were his. And despite 36 years in the Senate and eight years as vice president handling classified information, even knowing — his own staff, when he was vice president, had to create a memo on how to handle classified information — he continued to do so."

"That was the big revelation to me," Fry continued, "and really where I pushed Mr. Hur because the willfulness doesn't trigger now; it triggers at the time the crime was committed. So we know that he is in a diminished mental capacity today, but when he was vice president, it was very different. And so, I ultimately disagreed with the finding."

