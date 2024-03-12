Rep. Tiffany to Newsmax: Biden Corroding Dem Party

Member of the House Judiciary Committee Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Wis., told Newsmax following special counsel Robert Hur's testimony to the committee that the Democratic Party's hell-bent efforts to protect President Joe Biden are eating away at its integrity.

More importantly than the two-tiered justice going after former President Donald Trump on classified document charges, Tiffany told "American Agenda" on Tuesday, that "Joe Biden was not president" when he was hoarding classified documents at the Penn Biden Center or next to his 1967 Corvette Stingray convertible in his garage.

"Donald Trump was president; he had the ability to declassify," he said. "Joe Biden did not. But you can see the wreckage that is happening as a result of the Biden family's actions, including President Biden — that it's causing to the Democratic Party.

"And you understand now why, what is it, 60, 70% of Democrats don't want him to run for president. They're scared to death of all this information that's come out about the Biden family."

