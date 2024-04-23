Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Biden Voters Got 'Buyer Remorse'

Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., pointed out to Newsmax that Americans across the country are feeling fatigued by the policies initiated by the Biden administration.

Everywhere we look, Meuser told "American Agenda," we're seeing Biden "buyer remorse."

The Pennsylvania congressman noted earlier that since 2020, "Democrats have lost 200,000 almost 205,000 registered voters, and Republicans have picked up about 155,000."

"Biden's numbers — his positives in Pennsylvania — less than 35%; 34%, 33%. I mean the inflation, the assault on our energy, the international disasters taking place — the border. I mean, we have fentanyl deaths in Pennsylvania as bad as any other state.

"It's awful. We have illegals being bused in, coming in on aircraft. The Biden disaster is being felt in Pennsylvania."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com