Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Biden Voters Got 'Buyer Remorse'

Tuesday, 23 April 2024 06:11 PM EDT

Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., pointed out to Newsmax that Americans across the country are feeling fatigued by the policies initiated by the Biden administration.

Everywhere we look, Meuser told "American Agenda," we're seeing Biden "buyer remorse."

The Pennsylvania congressman noted earlier that since 2020, "Democrats have lost 200,000 almost 205,000 registered voters, and Republicans have picked up about 155,000."

"Biden's numbers — his positives in Pennsylvania — less than 35%; 34%, 33%. I mean the inflation, the assault on our energy, the international disasters taking place — the border. I mean, we have fentanyl deaths in Pennsylvania as bad as any other state.

"It's awful. We have illegals being bused in, coming in on aircraft. The Biden disaster is being felt in Pennsylvania."

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience.

Tuesday, 23 April 2024 06:11 PM
