Giuliani to Newsmax: DOJ Overlooked Evidence of Biden Bribery

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, a onetime attorney for former President Donald Trump, told Newsmax that evidence of a pay-for-play scheme allegedly perpetrated by President Joe Biden was swept under the rug by the Department of Justice.

Speaking in regard to special counsel Jack Smith, whose investigation into Trump's handling of classified documents led to the former president's federal indictment, Giuliani said on "Saturday Report," that Smith "said that in the United States, there's one system of laws and it ... applies equally to everyone."

"Well, of course, that's the most ridiculous, idiotic statement to make on a day in which we find out that the Bidens took a $10 million bribe fom a Ukrainian Mykola Zlochevsky, which I could have told you, you know, and did tell [the DOJ] three years ago. And they followed up on none of the evidence I gave them. They were hoping that people would disappear or die. It's extraordinary."

Giuliani said he gave the DOJ "one witness ... who is a woman, who is the chief accountant at this crooked company, Burisma. She was the wife of the former owner, who died under suspicious circumstances. And she was willing to give up all of the offshore bank accounts, including the Bidens. And she's supervised the transfer of a lot more cash to the Bidens and other crooked politicians for Burisma."

Giuliani added that the Pittsburgh attorney general was looking into the case before it was taken away from him by former U.S. Attorney General William Barr, who gave it to the "U.S. attorney in Delaware, who didn't do a thing about it. And the woman was under threat of death."

Giuliani's comments come after House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., and Jamie Raskin, D-Md., the committee's ranking member, reviewed the FBI informant file accusing Biden of bribery, according to the New York Post. After the review, Raskin said federal investigators conducted a preliminary review in 2020 but did not take any further action. However, Comer said the FBI informed him that the investigation is still ongoing; and former Attorney General Bill Barr contradicted Raskin's claim that the probe was terminated.

