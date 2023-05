Responding to a question asked on Newsmax's "Rob Schmitt Tonight" about President Joe Biden running in 2024 — in light of so many public gaffes — renowned neurosurgeon Ben Carson says it's "dangerous."

Carson tells Schmitt, "Well, it's so dangerous because, what if we're in a situation where the leader of the free world has to make a split-second decision? What do we do then when we can't put together the group of people who are managing him?"

"This is a real serious problem, and our enemies are acutely aware of this. I'm sure we're the laughingstock of the world. But if you want to do something, and you don't want an effective response from the United States, you need to do it while this man is the president."

