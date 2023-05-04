Gov. Noem to Newsmax: Happy to See Biden Whistleblowers

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem tells Newsmax she is happy to see whistleblowers "coming forward" over allegations that then-Vice President Joe Biden took money for policy decisions from foreign entities.

"You know, I believe that several of these committees in the House of Representatives have set up whistleblower hotlines not just within agencies, but also within the IRS, within other departments, that I think more and more information is going to be coming to light," Noem said Thursday on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

There are good people who go to work every day, who still love America and are willing to tell the truth, Noem said. "And I think President Biden is probably very, very worried about what kind of connections are going to be made, and the history that he's had in public service, and how he's used that as a tool to benefit his family personally."

Noem said she's happy to have a Constitution and process that allows such things to be brought forward.

"I do believe they will bring this to light," she said. "I do believe there will be consequences because I still have faith in this country and what the founders gave us. So I'm hopeful these whistleblowers are brave people for telling the truth on wrongdoings that have been going on for many, many years."

