Kerik to Newsmax: Crimes Committed by Illegals Fall on Biden, Mayorkas

Every crime committed by an illegal immigrant falls on the hands of President Joe Biden and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, said former New York City Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik.

"Every one of these crimes, every one of these rapes, every one of these murders, it all falls on the hands of Joe Biden and Secretary Mayorkas from Homeland Security," Kerik said Friday on Newsmax's "Newsline."

"That's it. If they did their job, and they stopped this invasion of illegals coming into the country, this stuff would not be happening. These people would not be here. It's their fault. They are responsible and, at some point, they should be held accountable because this is nothing but organized human trafficking."

Haitian national Cory Alvarez, 26, was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated rape of a 15-year-old girl that allegedly occurred in a hotel sheltering migrants.

Other high-profile cases of migrants committing crimes have surfaced recently, including the slaying of a Georgia nursing student on Feb. 22.

Laken Hope Riley, 22, has become the face of immigration reform for many conservatives in the days since she was killed while jogging in a park on the University of Georgia campus.

Jose Ibarra, 26, a Venezuelan citizen, was charged with her murder. Immigration officials say Ibarra entered the U.S. illegally and was allowed to stay. He unlawfully crossed into the U.S. in 2022, authorities said.

Republicans say some migrants with criminal backgrounds are not vetted and are improperly released into communities, putting U.S. citizens at risk. They have seized on the Georgia case to make those claims as the 2024 presidential election heats up.

Kerik also criticized New York City Mayor Eric Adams for not allowing law enforcement to do its job after a shooting Monday on a New York City subway that resulted in the death of one person and injuries to five.

"Back in 1994, when [Rudy] Giuliani took over, he flooded the mass transit system with cops," Kerik said. "And what we realized was that more than 50% of the people arrested for jumping a turnstile, a dollar worth of crime, 50% or more of those stops resulted in felony warrants and gun arrests, which is why it is so important that the cops are enforcing the law in the mass transit system, stopping fare beaters.

"And I bring this up because I think the chief of department or somebody within the department has already said that the guy with the gun that got on the train jumped the turnstile. He was a fare beater. So, you've got to be stopping every one of these clowns. They're trying to get onto the train freely."

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

