Sen. Budd to Newsmax: Biden's Border Policy Verges on 'Evil'

The Biden administration's management of the southern border verges on the cusp of evil, North Carolina Republican Sen. Ted Budd told Newsmax.

Speaking with "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Budd says what Biden's open border has done to the United States hinges on the verge of "evil" and is done so intentionally. Every county in his state is now a "border" county and that a recent drug bust had enough fentanyl to kill "250,000" people, he said.

"It's heartbreaking, and I lay this at the feet of Secretary Mayorkas and Joe Biden. They're doing this intentionally, and it's hurting our country.

"This is abusive to children. This is abusive to the women," Budd says of the migrants. "About a third of [the women] are sexually abused. It's just a trainwreck what they're doing. It's anti-human. And it's on the verge of being evil."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!