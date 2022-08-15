Rep. McCaul to Newsmax: Biden Had 'No Plan at All' for Afghanistan Withdrawal

Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas, ranking Republican of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told Newsmax on Monday that the Biden administration had no plan for withdrawing U.S. forces from Afghanistan.

McCaul said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight" that a 121-page congressional report about the Afghanistan withdrawal, set to be released by the House Foreign Affairs Committee, contradicts original statistics cited by the Biden administration in terms of how many and what types of people were evacuated.

"Let's start with the lie that Biden had planned for all contingencies. How do we know that is a lie?" Schmitt asked.

"Because there was no plan at all," McCaul replied sharply. "And that's why it was such a disaster — a fiasco."

"I was in the classified space with the intelligence community telling us about the conditions on the ground [from] top military experts. The White House didn't listen to them," McCaul continued.

The White House ''had this more rosy scenario that everything is gonna be fine; you know that helicopters are never going to go off the top of the embassy like we saw in Vietnam. And yet, Rob, that's exactly what we saw happen. They disregarded the warnings. It happened faster than they thought."

According to The Hill, the report focuses on the lack of planning as well as the series of missteps leading up to the evacuation.

McCaul is seeking reelection in Texas' 10th Congressional District.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!