Ex-sheriff Arpaio to Newsmax: US Must Focus on Mexican Side of Border

Former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio told Newsmax on Wednesday that regardless of the fate of Title 42, the United States must start dealing with immigration and drug enforcement issues on the Mexican side of the border.

Arpaio, a former Maricopa County sheriff and Drug Enforcement Administration agent, focused on drug enforcement during his appearance on "American Agnda." Stemming the flow of illicit drugs, such as fentanyl, which has contributed to rising overdose deaths in the U.S., was a priority under the Trump administration. But since Joe Biden became president, he has rescinded many of Trump's policies.

Although China is considered the No. 1 supplier of fentanyl into the U.S., the Justice Department said in August that Mexican drug cartels are increasingly manufacturing it for distribution and sale across the border.

"You have to start cracking down on the illegal drug situation on the Mexican side of the border," Arpaio said. "When I was the head of the DEA [in Mexico City], we were operational. We were on the Mexican side, locking up these dope killers and other criminals."

Arpaio, 90, said his thoughts might be controversial, but "I can back it because I lived it."

"We have to bring the military, federal agents to that side to work with the Mexican authorities before the problem comes across our border," he said.

Arpaio brought up Operation Intercept, an anti-drug initiative by the Nixon administration in the fall of 1969 that nearly shut down the southern border to stem the flow of marijuana into the U.S. He said the government needs to implement similiar tough enforcement policies.

"We almost closed the border for two weeks," said Arpaio, who was part of the operation. "I'll tell you one thing, that sent a message into Mexico.

"So, we have to get tough and don't be afraid of making people angry, whether they're politicians or what have you. We're running out of time."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!