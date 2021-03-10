Rep. Jody Hice to Newsmax TV: Dems Still 'Fearmongering'

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, said Texans removing their face mask mandates are "walking into a destiny of death," but Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., rejected the fire and brimstone remark on Newsmax TV.

"This is typical Democrat rhetoric," Hice told Wednesday's "Stinchfield." "It's fearmongering. It's trying to maintain control over the American people by putting the fear in them that they are going to somehow die if they don't wear a mask.

"If these masks were so effective in the first place, why has this continued to spread?"

Hice told host Grant Stinchfield our freedom-loving Americans should be given the latitude to make their own decisions, particularly if they have already been vaccinated.

"People are free," he said. "Texas is doing the right thing by opening up. People are responsible enough to make their own decisions on how to maintain their own health and safety.

"And we don't need the nanny state telling us everything about how to be safe with our own families."

Hice concluded "America is ready to go on about their business" as vaccinations ramp up and COVID-19 infection and death rates abate.

