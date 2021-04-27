Rep. Jody Hice to Newsmax TV: We're 'Tightening Screws' on Election Cheats

Anyone standing in the way of legal election audits or state legislatures duly passing election laws are themselves suspect, says Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga.

"We need voter integrity, period," Hice said Tuesday during an appearance on Newsmax TV's "John Bachman Now."

"And whenever that is in question, it needs to be investigated. There needs to be audits. And any secretary of state who stands in the way of that happening raises question marks as to why is that individual trying to prevent an audit, trying to prevent an investigation into having genuine, authentic, election integrity."

Hice rejected criticism by Democrats that the Georgia election law passed this winter is in any way racist or an attempt at voter suppression.

"The bill has nothing to do with what the accusations out there are claiming," Hice told Bachman. "This is a bill that protects voter integrity, and both sides of the aisle ought to celebrate that. We want everyone to vote. We want good access to voting."

Democrats – and the critics of election audits or states duly passing election laws – are merely seeking to keep options open for cheating, according to Hice.

"What we don't want is easy access to cheating," he said. "And that's what this bill does. It provides access, easy access, for everyone to vote, but it tightens the screws for the opportunity for people to cheat."

Hice said the critics are merely picking up identity politics narratives and have ignored actually reading what the new Georgia election laws aim to do: secure elections.

"All anyone needs to do is read the bill to be assured of the fact that access to voting is readily accessible in this bill, but we're just simply trying to close some of the gaping holes that were created in his last election that opened wide the door for fraudulent activity," he continued.

Hice hopes an Arizona-like audit of Georgia's 2020 presidential election results will eventually come, too, he added.

"When there are gaping holes like that, the legislatures of the various states need to step up and create bills, laws, and prohibitions from those type of illegal behaviors from potentially happening again," he concluded.