Rep. Hice to Newsmax: Americans 'Rebelling Against' the 'Radical Left Wing' Dems

Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Thursday that Americans are rebelling against a "radical left-wing socialistic ideology" that the Biden administration and the Democrats are "trying to cram down the throats of the American people."

"We are a freedom-loving people. We are not a bunch of socialists," Hice told co-host Jenn Pellegrino. "We love freedom. We love limited government, and the more the Democrats go down this type of path, the more they are going to see a red wave swell that is going to totally reject this democratic socialistic ideology to the core."

Hice's comments come as the Biden administration lost a U.S. Supreme Court case that struck down its Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) requirement for large employers to mandate vaccinations or weekly testing, according to CNBC.

Earlier, the Georgia congressman insisted that the Biden order was doomed to fail, citing federalism and the Constitution.

"We do not need, nor is it constitutionally allowable, for our government to intrude into our lives to the extent of forcing us to do things that we don't want to do," Hice said.

"As the Supreme Court said today ... in this case, the vaccine that is undoable once a person receives it, and we don't know all the side effects that may be forthcoming in the future," he added. "So, it is just unprecedented."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here