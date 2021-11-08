Rep. Hice to Newsmax: Dems Will Pause Spending Bill Over Biden, CBO

Democrats will "absolutely" pause the passage of the Build Back Better bill with President Joe Biden's ratings plummeting and the likelihood that the score on it from the Congressional Budget Office comes in far different from the projections the White House is making, Rep. Jody Hice told Newsmax Monday.

"This thing is the size of two bibles," the Georgia Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "It's like 2,500 pages. No member of Congress has had the opportunity to read it."

The bill is set to hit the House the week of Nov. 15, and as much as Speaker Nancy Pelosi "would love to vote on it before the CBO score," that would be unprecedented and won't likely happen, Hice added.

If the CBO score differs from the White House projections, Democrat moderates will likely reject it said Hice.

"That was one of their big hurdles to get over and I'm very confident that CBO score is going to be quite different," he continued. "But if it passes the House and then goes to the Senate, where there will be hundreds, if not thousands of amendments, and then come back to the House, this thing has an uphill battle. Thank goodness. I mean, this is $4 trillion of socialist policies, all of which will be destructive to our country."

Hice also predicted that once the CBO score comes out, the Republicans who voted for the infrastructure bill last Friday will vote against the larger spending bill and that more Democrats besides Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., will reject the measure.

"A bill this size, the longer it waits, the more difficult comes to pass," said Hice. "Hopefully, this has an enormous uphill hurdle and something that will not be able to get past the finish line."

Meanwhile, Biden, whose approval rating fell to a new low this weekend, is "out of his league," and that's "sad to watch," claimed Hice.

"He is not capable of running the country," said Hice. "Every decision he is making has not been in the best interests of our country. In fact, it's been harmful. The polls reflect that, and the Democratic Party knows they've got a problem in the White House, and they have a problem in the vice presidency as well. I mean, her poll numbers are even worse than Biden's."

This means the party has an "enormous vacuum of leadership" because Americans don't like or trust Biden, said Hice.

"You add to that the policies that they are cramming down the throats of the American people, and this is a time that the Democratic Party leader literally is in panic mode. He's governing like he's got a mandate in the House and Senate in the House."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here