Rep. Hice to Newsmax: MLK Would Have Sided With Republicans on Voter ID

If the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. were still alive, "he would be on the side of the Republicans" on the matter of requiring identification to vote, Rep. Jody Hice said on Newsmax Tuesday.

He made the comment in response to President Joe Biden and others who invoked the late civil rights leader's name on Monday's holiday to push for the passage of the Democrats' voting legislation.

"It's unpopular. It's unconstitutional," the Georgia Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," about the Democrats' push for voting legislation that would outlaw requirements for identification and states' other rules that they say hinder minority voting.

"It's a power grab," he added. "It is a federal takeover of our elections."

His comments come one day after King's family, while observing the day set aside to commemorate his birth, called out Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., for their refusal to vote for changing the filibuster procedure and hindering their party's voting legislation efforts.

However, Hice maintained that the assassinated civil rights leader would have agreed that "voter integrity matters."

"When the Democratic Party is trying to take over and federalize elections for their own benefit for their own power, it's wrong, and it needs to be stopped," said Hice. "They have become masters of accusing others of the very thing that they are guilty of; and in this case, it's all about them, accusing others of trying to steal elections. They are the ones trying to set the stage for that themselves."

Democrats also "keep invoking" the 1965 original Voting Rights Act, Hice said, adding that the early legislation was bipartisan and King was "very proud when it was passed. He was there when Lyndon Johnson signed it into law."

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has called for Senate Democrats to meet Tuesday afternoon to discuss changes for the filibuster and allow a vote on the legislation.

The Senate will also begin debating legislation to combine the House-passed Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, which would allow the Senate to bring a bill directly to the floor and avoid an initial filibuster, reports The New York Times.

Hice also looked back at the past year under President Joe Biden, and called him the "most divisive president, arguably in America's history, from the very beginning."

"He continues to steal the freedoms of the American people through vaccine mandates, undermining the Constitution, opening our borders, leaving Americans behind in Afghanistan," said Hice. "This has been an incredibly disastrous year for our country, and we watched an extremely divisive president even as he spoke again yesterday."

Further, Biden is "largely missing in action" because of his "one vacation after another" to Delaware," said Hice.

"He is absent in not addressing the issues that are of great concern to our country," Hice added. "All the while, he continues to push a socialist spending spree and undermining our Constitution over and over and over. This is a president that has got to get his act together and do what he campaigned on, and that is to be a president of unification rather than one of division, which is what he has become."

