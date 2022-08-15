Rep. Hice to Newsmax: FBI Raid an 'Enormous Overstep'

The FBI carried out an "enormous overstep of its authority" by raiding former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, and questions must be answered, Rep. Jody Hice said on Newsmax on Monday.

"I'm extremely concerned, as are millions and millions of Americans whose greatest fear is to see the federal government be weaponized to come against individual citizens," the Georgia Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "In this case [with] the former president of the United States. If they can do this to him, they can do this to anyone."

Hice said one of his biggest questions is why Trump's attorneys were reportedly not allowed to witness the FBI's search.

"This whole thing has been done improperly," said Hice. "I believe there are multiple, multiple questions that need answering. The FBI and the Department of Justice, as a whole, have lost credibility with so many Americans with this unexpected, unannounced type of seizure."

Hice said he thinks it is "unthinkable" that the White House is choosing to "literally pretend they knew nothing about this. It's not just believable at all.

"Here is an opponent [and] potentially another candidate for 2024 in the White House. This has every appearance that it was nothing but politically driven, and all investigations that would get to the bottom of this are necessary at this point."

Hice on Monday also spoke out against the Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act, which has passed by congressional chambers and is now awaiting President Joe Biden's signature.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm over the weekend told CNN that the bill will save Americans money by allowing tax credits for activities such as installing solar power or energy-efficient windows, or by installing electric vehicle charging stations at their homes.

"This whole so-called Inflation Reduction Act is going to have just the opposite effect," said Hice. "It is going to exacerbate a problem that already is existing because of the horrible economic policies of this administration."

Americans already can't afford the high price of gas, said Hice, but the Democrats' answer is for them to "go green."

"People can't afford these types of things," he said. "A little over a year ago, before the Biden administration, we were energy independent. The economy was booming before the pandemic … all of this has changed under horrible policies from this administration, and now their attempt to correct the horrible economic policies is to raise your taxes."

Hice on Monday also looked back one year ago at today's anniversary of the fall of Kabul to the Taliban, and he said he believes this anniversary was the "beginning of the end of the Biden administration."

"This was a withdrawal that they said was going to be safe [and] responsible," said Hice. "It was not safe. It was irresponsible. It is left the entire world with more terrorists growing right under our nose."

A year later, nobody knows the numbers of Americans and individuals who are trying to get out of Afghanistan, Hice said.

Even more, the United States left "$85 billion of the best military equipment in the world for terrorists to take over," said Hice. "It was irresponsible; it's horrible, and here we are a year later, and people are still trying to get out of Afghanistan."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!