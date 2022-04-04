Rep. Hice to Newsmax: 'Multiple Reasons' to Reject Jackson for SCOTUS

There are "multiple reasons" for the Senate to vote against the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court this week, Rep. Jody Hice said on Newsmax Monday.

"The bottom line for all Americans is that we need a Supreme Court that is firmly and soundly committed to our Constitution rather than being political activists," the Georgia Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "She is a liberal political activist. We just don't need to go there."

Jackson, who the Senate confirmed last year by a 53-44 vote to her current position as a judge for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, is expected to be confirmed for the high court this week despite strong opposition from the chamber's Republicans.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to vote Monday by an 11-11 decision along party lines, on advancing her nomination, but even with the tie vote, Democrats can still place her nomination for a vote to confirm, reports CNN.

Hice said Monday that her vote would further turn the court into a "political arm, in this case, of the Democratic radical left-wing."

"We need solid constitutional people on our Supreme Court, and she's got a background of everything from not being able to define what a woman is to, and this is what is so disturbing to me, allowing child predators, child pornographers, child sex torturers virtually off the hook," he continued. "This is so dangerous to me and frightful. It reeks of problems with everything from religious liberties to protecting children, and I urge my colleagues in the Senate not to confirm her.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, has said she'll vote to confirm Jackson, and Hice called that "disturbing."

"If she does, the chances are it's an uphill battle to convince our Senate colleagues not to go down this path again," said Hice. "What is the purpose of the Supreme Court? It is constitutional soundness. That the essence of what upholds our rule of law in this country and to go down a path of political activism is not going to secure the purpose of our Supreme Court."

Hice further said he believes President Joe Biden made a mistake from the beginning "by stating that he was going down the path of affirmative action" by promising to nominate a Black woman for the Supreme Court.

"I believe President Biden was way out of line even going down this path, to begin with," he said. "Had he just said 'we're going to find the best person we can find,' then no one would have a problem."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here