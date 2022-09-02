Rep. Hice to Newsmax: Biden Declared 'Political War on Conservatives' in Philly Speech

Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., told Newsmax Friday that President Joe Biden's speech at Independence Hall in Philadelphia last night was "political" and "creepy," despite White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre saying otherwise.

"It was purely political and the shameful part of it is that he's using the military to politicize his own radical left-wing agenda that continues to wreak havoc on this country," Hice said, during an appearance on Newsmax's "Spicer & Co." "The blood red background was just creepy, the whole thing was creepy, and the use of the military was just inappropriate for this politically driven speech."

The lighting behind Biden was deep red and he was flanked by two Marines who were present to demonstrate "the deep and abiding respect the president has for these service members," Jean-Pierre said, according to Army Times.

"Here's a person who says, 'I am the ruler of this country and I am going to do whatever I want to do,'" Hice said. "It's like you give these people an inch and they become a ruler. That's exactly the attitude that was exhibited last night."

The Georgia Republican said that Biden essentially declared "political war on conservatives in America," when he vilified MAGA Republicans in the fiery speech.

"Law-abiding conservatives, who would rather vote for Donald Trump than Joe Biden, who would rather watch Newsmax than CNN, and here's the president of the Unites States declaring war on those people, claiming them to be semi-fascists," Hice said. "It is horrifying to sit back and watch this type of rhetoric coming from one who claims to be interested in unifying our country, where every action he takes, in reality, is divisive."

Notably absent from Biden’s speech, the Peach State congressman said, was any mention of the problems America is currently facing.

"He did not mention the energy crisis, or the inflation crisis, the economic crisis, the border crisis, our national security crisis, crime," he said. "He didn't mention the own potential crisis that his family may be compromised by China or what's happening in Russia."

"He dealt with none of the issues that have become crises in this country," Hice continued. "Instead he spends 24 minutes going after conservative Republicans, President Trump, and claiming those of us who hold to traditional values in this country are threats to our democracy."