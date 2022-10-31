Rep. Hice to Newsmax: Dem Attacks on Voting Law Failed, Voting Is Up

Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., said Democrat attacks on his state's new voting law have failed, pointing to "record" numbers of residents taking part in early voting ahead of the Nov. 8 election.

In an interview on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," Hice said state voters "are not buying" that gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is pro-law enforcement.

"Stacey Abrams is in trouble," he said, adding incumbent GOP Gov. Brian Kemp "is looking great in all the polling."

"This is going to come down to a major rejection of [President] Joe Biden and the radical left of the current Democratic Party and that is personified in Georgia with Stacy Abrams," he said, predicting that Georgia voters "are going to soundly reject her and the radical left agenda."

"Georgians are soundly making a statement that they want conservative leadership," he added. "They don't like what's happening in our country, and they don't want that to be repeated in the state of Georgia under the leadership of Stacey Abrams. So conservative leadership is driving this and [Georgia Senate Bill] 202 is a major factor as well. "

The new law regulates absentee ballot drop boxes, requires photo ID for absentee voting and restricts the distribution of free food and water to voters waiting in line.

"In no way has it suppressed any type of voting" ahead of the election, he said of the new law.

"In every single demographic, voting is up. We are having record turnouts. In fact, the turnout right now is more like a presidential election than it is a midterm," he said. "The first week of early voting we crushed the 2018 midterms by some 74% increase, and again that's in every single demographic — Black voters. Asian, Hispanic, white — across the board. We are seeing astonishing numbers of turnout. SB 202 is good for Georgia."

In the state's other high-profile race for a Senate seat, Hice said former pro football player Herschel Walker is running a close race against incumbent Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock.

"We could possibly even be looking at a runoff," he said. "We'll see how it turns out. But all the real polling here in the state of Georgia is showing a virtual tie, a statistical tie, with Herschel really taking a slight lead up to about 2%."

"Herschel is doing a great job — his campaign right now is clicking on all cylinders," Hice added. "But it's going to be a close race."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!