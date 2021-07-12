Rep. Hice to Newsmax: Still Just Under 35,000 Ballots Questioned in Georgia

There are just under 35,000 ballots in question from Georgia's 2020 November race, with just 10,000 of the ballots having been confirmed, Rep. Jody Hice, who is challenging Brad Raffensperger for the state's Secretary of State seat, said Monday on Newsmax.

"What you're referencing is people who moved out of the county into another county in Georgia and yet they went back and voted in the county that they moved from," the Georgio Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "They can't do that."

There is also a continuing forensic audit in Georgia's Fulton County that is revealing "tremendous amounts of potential irregularities, to say the least," said Hice.

Meanwhile, he insisted state lawmakers "passed a good law" with the voting legislation it passed that has come under strong criticism, including boycotts and a federal lawsuit by the federal Department of Justice.

"It is going to increase voter accessibility, while at the same time decreasing the potential for fraudulent behavior, potentially fraudulent behavior, and that ought to be embraced by everyone," said Hice. "We want fair elections."

Meanwhile, Hice was at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas Sunday, and commented that there is "no question" that former President Donald Trump "is the face and the voice and the leader of the Republican Party."

"He has been for over five years," said Hice. "That's not going anywhere. His popularity is as great as it's ever been and his messages right on target with where the American people are. He stands for America first, and most Americans support that. And so his reception was just phenomenal, and it's going to continue to be that way as we go forward."

He added that Trump is weathering the continued criticism, including after the Jan. 6 incidents at the Capitol, and he will continue to fight.

"The Democrats, all they care about is attacking President Trump and trying to harm him either out of their fear that he might run again or that he might continue being the voice of the Republican Party," said Hice. "Either way, their motivations are all directed towards hatred against Donald Trump and the American people are onto this, and they're tired of it. And so it seems like more and more with each passing day in each passing week, all of these attacks. Against the president just are rolling off and, yeah, I think he's weathered the storm. I think it's going to come out of it stronger than ever literally."

Hice also said he talks with Trump "on a fairly regular basis" and the former president hasn't mentioned a 2024 run for the presidency.

"I'm certainly not in his inner circle by any stretch, but we talk fairly often, and he's not mentioned it to me," said Hice. "I know without question he could and the American people are rallied behind him. He had record numbers of votes this last election cycle, and we know all the disaster that went on with this election."

Hice added that he thinks Trump will attract even more votes, considering how people look at what this current administration is doing to our country, be it on energy or inflation or spending or the border or across the board. There's buyer's remorse. People are fearful for the direction our country is going there. They don't like the major decisions of this administration and I think they would welcome President Trump back in a heartbeat, to be very honest. "

