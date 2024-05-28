Former Rep. Hice to Newsmax: Nation's Election Integrity 'Sacred'

There is "nothing more sacred" to the well-being of the United States than integrity in its elections, former Rep. Jody Hice, a founding member of the House Freedom Caucus and author of the new book, "Sacred Trust: Election Integrity and the Will of the People," told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"It's not necessarily about who wins or who loses; it's about whether or not the voice of the people was accurately heard and accurately counted," the Georgia Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "We've had some past experiences where that was not the case."

The "silver lining" to that, he added, is that it "brought a tremendous sense of awareness both to the American people and to many state legislatures to step up to the plate to do everything they can to ensure that the election process is one of integrity and one that will ensure the voice and the will of the people."

Hice lauded former President Donald Trump and his team "for leading the way and helping make sure we have poll watchers and poll workers and the like."

"This awareness is such that I believe we are moving into this upcoming election cycle in much better condition than we were last time," he said.

Meanwhile, Republicans in the Senate are being asked in interviews whether they'll certify the election if Trump loses in November, but Hice said that the "real question is" why Democrats have not certified an election "for the last 20 years or so, every time a Republican wins."

According to PolitiFact, Democrats objected to electoral college certifications when Republican President George W. Bush won in 2001 and 2005 and when Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in 2017.

In all three of those elections, the objections occurred after the losing candidate had already conceded the race. During the Jan. 6, 2021, certification vote, Trump had not yet conceded the election loss to President Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, there have been several Democrats who are already stating publicly that they will not certify the November election if Trump wins it, said Hice.

"Obviously, if there are problems with [the election] it should not be certified," said Hice. "So it all comes down to whether or not the elections are fair. Let's get to that point before we start discussing whether it is going to be certified."

Meanwhile, the Republican National Committee, under the leadership of Chair Michael Whatley and co-Chair Lara Trump is "certainly doing more than the RNC has ever done before" when it comes to election integrity, the former congressman said.

"They are providing a means for people to contact lawyers if they see some activity that is illegal questionable," Hice said. "Every state has different laws ... the more boots that are on the ground, the more eyes that are on the ground watching what's happening makes it more difficult for any type of shenanigans to take place. So I think this is a great step in the right direction. The RNC is doing a good job so far."

