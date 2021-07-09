Rep. Hice to Newsmax: Dems' $25M Voter Initiative Shows Desperation

Vice President Kamala Harris's announcement that the Democratic Party is investing $25 million into voter registration and education efforts, along with the more than $100 million raised by a separate initiative backed by Georgia's Stacey Abrams is "indicative of the fact that Democrats realize they're in trouble," Rep. Jody Hice said Friday on Newsmax.

"The American people are rejecting (Democrats') radical left-wing, socialist and Marxist ideas," the Georgia Republican, who is challenging Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in next year's election, told Newsmax's "National Report."

The Democrats' policies under President Joe Biden are already "bringing about disastrous results," added Hice.

"We're looking at gas prices go up," he said. "Our borders are open. Inflation is about to take off in unprecedented numbers. We can go down the list of horrible results because of the Democrats' policies."

And as a result, Democrats realize they have to spend a lot of money to "lull voters into believing that somehow their policies are good, and I can tell you Republicans will respond. We are going to be ready for our own elections and registering voters and all that it takes to have a good, successful fair campaign and election cycle. That's what the American people expect."

Hice, who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump in his race for Georgia's secretary of state, said that in Georgia, Democrats were able to turn "our election process upside down" during the 2020 election.

"They opened wide the doors for fraudulent activities on every angle, and unfortunately, our secretary of state bought into it and accepted that and gave Stacey Abrams and company everything they wanted on a silver platter," said Hice. "As a result, we were overwhelmed with fraudulent activity in the state of Georgia."

That means the state's election reform law, which has come under fire from many angles, will "stop the gaps and make voting as accessible as possible, while at the same time making cheating as difficult as possible,' said Hice.

But Democrats have "great difficulty with that" and call the bill "all sorts of names, voter suppression, and obviously, the Democrats seem to be having great difficulty with that, and as a result, they call it all sorts of names, voter suppression, racist, all sorts of things, which it is not. It's simply a bill that expands voting accessibility while making it much more difficult to cheat. That ought to be embraced."

Meanwhile, Hice said he doesn't think Georgia will ever turn into a blue state, unless there is voter fraud.

"Whatever the voters of Georgia decide, I think most Georgians are good with that, but let's have free fair elections to determine indeed what the voters of Georgia choose to do."

He said leaving his Washington seat to run for Raffenspergers' because he wants to make sure elections are fair and that only legal ballots are counted.

"If that takes place, I feel very confident that Georgia will be what it is, and that is a red state," said Hice. "Stacey Abrams and others are doing everything they can to try to make sure that we do not get a Republican, me, placed in the position of secretary of state for the sole purpose of making sure that our election process is done fairly and properly. "

