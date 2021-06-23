Rep. Jody Hice to Newsmax: Dems' Voting Bill Was 'Extremely Horrible'

The outcome of the Senate vote on the Democrats' "For the People Act", which was blocked by Republicans in a dead-even 50-50 vote Tuesday, was not surprising as it is an "extremely horrible bill," Rep. Jody Hice said on Newsmax Wednesday.

"It's a partisan bill through and through," the Georgia Republican, who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump in his bid to unseat Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in the 2022 Republican primary, told Newsmax's John Bachman.

"All it does is it tipped the scales in favor of Democrats from here on out as it relates to elections," said Hice. "Furthermore, (it has) constitutional issues. It gets the federal government involved in what states can and cannot do ln operating their own election processes. This has multiple problems. The ultimate intent behind this was to tip the scales in favor of Democrats, and it's a great day for America that this did not go forward. We have to have fair elections, and this was certainly not a bill to move in that direction."

Hice also commented on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, after she slammed the decision, tweeting to "call me radical but I do not believe a minority of senators should be able to block voting rights for millions of people. But I guess I'm just from that far left school of thought that legislation should pass when a majority of legislators vote for it,"

"I will certainly use her own words to describe herself," Hice said. "She is radical, and this bill itself is radical and you know, the process of the Senate is quite different from the process in the House ... in the Senate, however, the whole culture vote is intended to have bipartisan support. So that it is not one party or another pushing a radical left-wing agenda. It deals with legislation from a bipartisan nature and from that perspective, moves legislation forward."

The bill, he added, came from the radical left's push for transformational change and to advance their "radical socialist polities and the toxic woke world view upon Americans. Thank God it did not pass yesterday."

Meanwhile, recent polling shows that 80% of Americans want the use of voter IDs, but the legislation did not represent that, said Hice.

"The people of America or wise to this," he said. "That's why 80% support voter ID because they understand the ballot box is where we, the people the consent of the governed, have an opportunity to express their voice in determining the direction of our country and those who will represent us, but this bill takes all of that away. Americans want only legal ballots to be cast and only legal ballots to be counted. They want confidence that their voice counts when they go to the ballot box, and it is for that reason they support voter ID."

