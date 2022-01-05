Rep. Hice to Newsmax: Dems 'Will Do Anything to Push Their Agenda Forward'

Democrats will "do anything to push their agenda forward," including breaking the rules on the filibuster to allow a vote on voting reform legislation, Rep. Jody Hice said on Newsmax Wednesday.

"The Democratic Party has become a master of that type of philosophy and pushing their agenda by blaming others for what they are guilty of," the Georgia Republican, who is leaving his seat to campaign instead for the position of Georgia's secretary of state, said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Monday the Senate will vote on filibuster rules changes to advance stalled voting legislation. Democrats say the legislation is needed to protect democracy, but GOP opponents said the law is being sought to bring a federal takeover of the nation's election process.

"This would be a disaster that violates Article One, Section Four of the Constitution," Hice told Newsmax. "[The Constitution] clearly leaves election processes for federal elections in the hands of the state governments, not the federal government, and for a federal takeover of our election process. This would be absolutely disastrous, but that's what they're trying to go for."

Senate Democrats want to vote on the filibuster rules, but Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said Tuesday he will not vote to approve the measure. Hice said he thinks Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., will also vote against it.

"We're facing a time where the Democrats' poll numbers are tanking all the while that inflation is rising, COVID is raging," said Hice. "Our borders are wide open. Joe Biden's signature policy is dead on arrival in the Senate, and they are scratching for anything to try to get a win."

He added that the push for election reform will also fail, "but it's all a push to change the filibuster rule" and that would "radically transform our country."

Meanwhile, Hice said he has decided to challenge Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger because he wants to protect his state's elections system, including the use of voter ID.

"If the consent of the governed, the voice of the people particularly at the ballot box, is ever compromised or violated, we're in serious trouble," said Hice. "Yet, that's what the left is trying to do here. The Democrats will do anything they think they can get away with, in order to maintain control, and this is yet another example of that, where they want to take over elections to ensure that they never lose another major election."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here