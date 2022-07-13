Rep. Hice to Newsmax: Professors' Map Gives 'Hit List' of Pregnancy Centers

Professors at the University of Georgia have created a detailed mapping website of crisis pregnancy centers that gives "domestic terrorists" a "hit list" of places to attack after the Supreme Court's ruling overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, Rep. Jody Hice said on Newsmax Wednesday.

"We have a couple of professors at the University of Georgia and the College of Public Health that have released a detailed list including addresses, exact addresses, of every crisis pregnancy center across the entire country," the Georgia Republican, who along with Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., is speaking out about the list, said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "That has turned into, in effect, a hit list."

Such centers offer pregnancy tests and medical services and are often funded by conservative or religious groups that try to persuade women from getting abortions, and the website calls them "fake women's health centers."

After the court's eventual decision was leaked, and then when the final decision was reached, there have been "mass threats, vandalism, and even firebombs at various pregnancy centers across the country," Hice said. "Domestic terrorists have gotten information as to where those centers are. We're asking for the university to remove the website."

College of Public Health professors Andrea Swartzendruber and Danielle Lambert created the website, reports The Athens Banner-Herald. It allows users to identify crisis pregnancy centers in a given city, state, or zip code.

The school maintains that the map helps with academic research into the centers, but Hice called the actions of the professors and the university "irresponsible and reckless."

Hice and Clyde sent UGA President Jere Morehead a letter on July 8 to demand that the university quit supporting the mapping site, reports the Banner-Herald.

The website does not appear to be hosted through a university webpage, but the congressmen point out in their letter that the website's creators use a UGA email address and that means the school is "providing resources for these faculty members to run this website."

"The website is ... clearly nothing more than pro-abortion activism masquerading as academic research," they further wrote in the letter.

Hice on Wednesday also commented on polls showing that an overwhelming amount of Democrats do not want President Joe Biden to seek reelection in 2024.

"This is a disastrous administration, and we are watching it at the gas pumps," said Hice. "There is inflation globally as well, but now when you have the Democrats themselves coming against Joe Biden. This could not be worse for him."

