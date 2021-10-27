Rep. Arrington to Newsmax: Administration Fudging Immigrant Crime Numbers

The Biden administration is trying to "blunt" Americans' minds about the "sinister elements and impact" of its open border policy by fudging statistics on crime, Rep. Jodey Arrington told Newsmax Wednesday.

"Most Americans are connecting the dots to the disastrous open border policies of this administration and the epic humanitarian impact, the public health risks, the economic and social cost, and even the risk of terrorists coming through the border," the Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

But Americans aren't absorbing the "vast exponential increase" in the numbers of people who have come into the United States to commit crimes, said Arrington, who has written a letter to acting Customs and Border Patrol Commissioner Troy Miller to demand answers about the discrepancies in a recent crime report.

"The numbers are startling," Arrington told Newsmax.

He explained that there has been a 348% increase in driving under the influence incidents; 454% increase in arrests for illegal drug possession; 477% increase in thefts and robberies; and 200% increase in sex offense convictions.

The discrepancy came, he said, while reporting the numbers for manslaughter and murder.

"Each month, my staff and I reviewed the total criminal convictions by type and confirmed that the crime rates are increasing across the board month over month," Arrington said in his letter to Miller. "However, in reviewing the most recently published FY 21 data, the 'homicide, manslaughter' category had inexplicably dropped from 53 — which represented a 1,666% increase from FY 2020 — to 10. My staff has reached out to your staff and has yet to receive a response."

He told Newsmax that he hasn't gotten an answer about the murder and manslaughter discrepancy. "Hopefully there's no cover-up, but it certainly looks like fraudulent manipulation of the numbers."

Arrington further said he's concerned about the continued surges of immigrants and said the real question is about when those surges will stop.

"The answer is that under this administration I don't see an end to this," said Arrington. "I don't see them changing their policies or posture in this regard."

Further, Border Patrol agents are distracted by having to provide social services for the record numbers of families and minors that are coming across the border, said Arrington,

"To me, there's a constitutional empowerment of states when there's an invasion, and I believe this is an invasion," he said. "States have to exercise that constitutional right because our federal government has totally abandoned them, and this president has been derelict in faithfully executing the laws of the land. It rests on the states to stop this madness."

