Rep. Arrington to Newsmax: GOP Backs Healthcare Plan Redirecting Funds to Consumers

Republicans are unified behind a healthcare reform strategy that redirects power — and money — away from insurance companies and back to American families, House Budget Committee Chair Jodey Arrington, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Wednesday.

Arrington told "Wake Up America" that the core failure of the Affordable Care Act is its dependence on heavy federal intervention, which he says has made healthcare more expensive and less responsive to patients.

At the center of the GOP's proposal, championed by Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., and Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, is a shift away from routing federal dollars through insurers and brokers.

Instead, Republicans want those funds to flow directly to individuals, allowing patients to decide what coverage they need and can afford.

The Republican reforms would "take the monies, instead of giving them to the insurance companies and brokers and everybody involved in the transaction, [and instead give them] to families and individuals and empower them as consumers," Arrington said.

Arrington explained that the Senate framework would expand consumer choice, reduce distortions in the market, and eliminate regulatory loopholes — such as cost-sharing reduction rules — that he argues push people into pricier plans they neither want nor need.

The GOP has said these reforms would lower premiums and create greater competition across the healthcare system.

Arrington said the Republican approach is built on a broader philosophy: that government intervention has inflated costs and reduced accountability, while market-driven systems have consistently delivered innovation and affordability in other areas of the economy.

"The answer isn't another government program. The answer is less government, more competition, more innovation … As [former President] Ronald Reagan said, government isn't the solution, government is the problem," said Arrington.

He urged Republicans to remain aggressive in pushing reforms that roll back years of federal mandates and empower consumers with transparent pricing and real choices. And if Democrats continue opposing market-based overhaul, he said the GOP must be prepared to use the budget reconciliation process to enact changes on its own.

