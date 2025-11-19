Rep. Arrington to Newsmax: Bipartisan Solutions to Healthcare Exist

Obamacare is clearly not a path to affordable healthcare, as costs have gone up significantly since it was initiated, but there are bipartisan policies that could reduce prices, Rep. Jodey Arrington, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Wednesday.

Arrington told "Wake Up America," "Obamacare isn't the answer to affordable care, and just throwing good money after bad to prop that program up is wrongheaded and would be bad stewardship of tax dollars, not to mention it would miss the aim of actually reducing the cost of care."

However, Arrington said, "There are a number of policies, not just Republican partisan policies, but bipartisan strategies to reduce the cost of care."

Arrington, who is the chair of the House Budget Committee, gave one example that appeared in President Donald Trump's budget, as well as in that of former presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama.

"And that is paying hospitals the same in reimbursement for Medicare procedures, outpatient procedures as we pay physician groups."

Arrington emphasized that such a move "saves $150 billion, it stops physicians from being sucked up into big hospital systems where we lose choice, the market loses competition, and prices go up."

Arrington also discussed the redistricting issue in his state and criticized a federal court's decision to block Texas from adopting the new congressional map passed by the Legislature, which would have almost assuredly given Republicans five more seats in the state in next year's midterm elections.

Arrington said the redistricting legislation "was like every other gerrymander in terms of political, which is consistent with the Voting Rights Act."

"I don't believe it was racially biased, which was the ruling," he added.

Arrington said, "We have strong legal grounds to appeal it and win at the Supreme Court."

Arrington also mentioned his decision not to seek reelection next year, saying, "Service in Congress should be a short stint and stewardship, not a career."

"I've had a good run, and I think we have left the country better than when we found it. That's the goal."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com