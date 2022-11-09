Florida CFO Patronis: DeSantis Wanted in 'Broken' Washington

Plenty of Floridians want Gov. Ron DeSantis in the White House because "Washington is broken and Florida is in the best fiscal health it's been in the history of the state" due to DeSantis, Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said Wednesday during an appearance on Newsmax TV's "John Bachman Now."

DeSantis, a Republican who became governor four years ago, demonstrated his viability as a potential presidential contender by easily beating Democratic challenger Charlie Crist Tuesday, 59.4% to 40%.

"The last week I did seven different rallies with this governor, and I saw an enthusiasm for him that I've never seen before in my 17 years of public service in this state," said Patronis, who also won his reelection bid for CFO.

"It was a game changer. I was expecting a red wave across the nation, but Florida was definitely a breakout amongst all the election cycles. So proud of this governor, he's amazing, and what he's been able to accomplish. His enthusiasm led all of our campaigns to victories yesterday."

"Fifty percent of the people I talk to want him to stay, 50% of them are dying for him to go to Washington because Washington is so broken. Florida right now — we're in the best fiscal health we've ever been in the history of the state of Florida. It's not a sprint it's a march, and Ron DeSantis has been leading that march."

DeSantis' win over Crist by nearly 20 percentage points was easily the largest margin by a Republican candidate for governor in modern Florida history.

