Fmr Navy SEAL to Newsmax: Veterans Must Resume 'Active Duty' for US

Veterans need to stand up and take action to continue helping their country, veteran Navy SEAL Jimmy Graham told Newsmax on Tuesday.

Graham, who served the United States military for more than 15 years, said on "Newsline" that Veterans Day "is such a great reminder of an oath that I took … for life, not just for active duty.

"I would say I am more active than I have ever been in serving this country."

Graham said that the U.S. is currently "under attack, both foreign and domestic."

He added, "Right now, people need to stand up, and veterans have already proven that they have what it takes."

After his release from active duty, Graham established Able Shepherd, an elite-level self-defense program utilizing armed and unarmed tactics, for which he is currently CEO.

Graham said, "What I needed when I got out was camaraderie, commitment. I needed a purpose."

Addressing veterans, he said, "The leadership that you showed when you stepped up for service is needed desperately right now.

"I challenge people to step back into active duty for this nation."

