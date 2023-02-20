Fmr Sen. Joe Lieberman to Newsmax: Camp David Accord Highlight of Carter's Presidency

Former Sen. Joe Lieberman, I-Conn., told Newsmax on Monday that Jimmy Carter, who has entered hospice care, will be most remembered for the Camp David Accord that brought peace between Israel and Egypt.

"Historically, the most significant accomplishment of President Carter was the Camp David peace accord, the first real peace agreement between Israel and an Arab neighbor, which was Egypt," Lieberman told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" and guest host John Huddy. "It has held for all these years. At times, it wasn't as warm as the Israelis hoped it would be, but it has helped to stabilize the region and led to [the] other more recent Abraham Accords, which were of course adopted during President [Donald] Trump's administration."

Carter, who at 98 has lived longer than any former U.S. president, is known just as much for his charitable work with Habitat for Humanity as what he accomplished during his four years as the 39th president from 1977 to 1981.

"It's a remarkable story," Lieberman, who turns 81 on Friday, said. "Some people say his post-presidency life was in some ways more productive. Although his presidency was mixed, he got some things done. He had troubles with Congress, even though Congress was controlled by members of his own Democratic Party."

Lieberman said Carter also should be saluted because of his active service in the Navy from 1946-53, where he spent time on submarines. He left the Navy following his father's death to return to Georgia and the run the family's peanut farm. He became Georgia's 71st governor from 1971-75 before an unlikely run for president saw him defeat incumbent Gerald Ford in the 1976 election.

"His faith was the foundation of his life," Lieberman, the Democrat vice presidential nominee in 2000, said. "He was driven to make a difference. He and I disagreed from time to time, but honestly, you always had to respect this man. He is a good man and he just constantly wanted to do more."

Lieberman was a state senator when Carter ran for president in 1976 and did not support him in the Democrat primary, but said he supported him for reelection in 1980 when Carter lost in a landslide to Ronald Reagan.

"Our prayers are with Jimmy Carter and his family and hopefully he is at peace," Lieberman said. "He's a man of profound faith, and I'm sure that faith will carry him through this chapter of his life."

