Rep. Jim Jordan to Newsmax: Americans Reject Anti-US Protests

Americans are dismissing the narrative America is inherently "bad," according to Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, on Newsmax, so Olympians, corporations, and even Democrats must take notice.

"They better start paying attention, because I was at a rally in Lorain County, Ohio, on Saturday night where there were tens of thousands of people who come out to see President [Donald] Trump and they all respected their flag," Jordan told Monday's "Greg Kelly Reports."

"In fact, we saw American flags everywhere. They support our country. They have a much different attitude and much different approach than the woke corporate culture and this athlete who 24 hours later did what she did, so maybe they need to start paying attention."

Jordan was talking about hammer thrower Gwen Berry, who protested the national anthem after placing third as the U.S. Olympic Trials.

"The very country that allows her to set the goal to work hard and actually make an Olympic team, she's now going to attack that country and not stand and respect our American flag," Jordan told guest hold Eric Bolling.

"I don't think this is going to play well with the American people," Jordan continued "I think it's a lot more than 50% of the country that thinks this is ridiculous and probably won't be cheering for this lady as much as they will be for other Americans who rightfully respect our flag when they compete in the Olympic Games."

Americans are rejecting the anti-U.S. sentiment, as the Trump supporters in Wellington, Ohio, showed this weekend during Trump's first rally for 2022 GOP primary candidates, and "these corporations they better wake up and see where most of America I think is really at," Jordan said.

"They love this president, not just because he is doing the things he said he would do, but mostly because they know he's fighting for them," Jordan, who also spoke at the rally, said. "They know he cares about their values, their principles, the values and principles that I think can make America the greatest country ever.

"That's what this is all. That's why they'll wait out in the heat on a hot Saturday afternoon. That's why they'll do it because they know the country's at stake, and they totally dismiss this ideology from the left now, which is that somehow that America's bad

"They know America is the greatest country."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here