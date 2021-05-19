Jim Jordan to Newsmax TV: Biden to Blame for Border Chaos, Lines at Gas Stations, Violence in Israel

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, on Newsmax TV on Wednesday ripped President Joe Biden’s administration over the border, the attack on a major east coast pipeline, and the ongoing violence in the Middle East.

Jordan told “American Agenda” on Wednesday, “just step back and think about it, and what is it now? 118, 119, 120 days of this administration. We went from secure border to chaos. We went from energy independence to lines at the pump, and we went from peace in the Middle East to thousands of rockets being fired on our ally Israel. So, just sort of par for the course for these guys. That shows how crazy and out of touch they are.”

When asked about the Biden administration waiving sanctions related to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline following the cyber attack on the Colonial Pipeline, Jordan said, “you got the Biden administration waiving sanctions against the Russian pipeline at the same time you had a week ago learned that Russians were the ones who shut down an American pipeline. To the American people that makes absolutely no sense, but that's not the first crazy policy from this administration.”

He added, “it's not only out of touch it just wrong. It's just bad policy. It's wrong, as [House] Minority Leader [Kevin] McCarthy said. I mean, it's putting America last, not our interests first and I think the American people are waking up. Remember, just yesterday, President Biden in Michigan praised one of my colleagues who is now in favor of not allowing Israel to purchase arms from the United States while Israel is in the middle of war, so this is how the Democrats now are. They’re the party of defund the police, abolish [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] and abandon Israel. This is how crazy it's gotten because the left has complete control, it seems to me, of the Democrat Party.”

When asked about the possibility of Biden reinstating the Keystone XL pipeline, Jordan said, “I don't know specifically, but I'm confident that Biden administration, unfortunately, will be against it because tell me, what common sense objective and policy measure have they embraced? And they are approximately 120 days in office… We know the only reason there's a crisis on the border is because the Biden administration created it. They announced to the world they were going to stop building the wall to the world, we're not gonna have any more deportations, and they change the remain in Mexico policy. Everyone knows when you do those things, you're going to get a crisis, so it's almost like this was intentional. I don't know what other conclusion you could reach, so I don't expect him ever to do the right thing. It's unfortunate because it's not good for our country, not good for the American people. But again, that's just who the radical left in the Democratic Party are today.”

